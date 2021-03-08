Received Excellent Presentation Award at IEEE ICBDA 2021

Students presented the following papers at IEEE ICBDA 2021 (2021 IEEE the 6th International Conference on Big Data Analytics) and received “Excellent Presentation Award”.
- Huida Jiao, Fan Mo and Hayato Yamana, “Point of Interest Recommendation Acceleration using Clustering,” in Proc. of IEEE 6th Int’l Conf. on Big Data Analytics (ICBDA2021), Mar. 2021.
- Cheng Zhang and Hayato Yamana, “Improving Text Classification using Knowledge in Labels,” in Proc. of IEEE 6th Int’l Conf. on Big Data Analytics (ICBDA2021), Mar. 2021.